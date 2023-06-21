Eva Marie Reveals Vince McMahon's Key Role In Her Elaborate WWE Entrance

Eva Marie proved to be a genuine heat magnet during her time with WWE, and the entrance she was given during her second stint on the main roster proved to be a big part of that. This was because it started with a lengthy statement praising her endlessly, but that was an idea that came right from the top.

"That one was cool because apparently, Vince McMahon wrote that one, that was awesome," Marie told ""Paltrocast." McMahon being personally involved in Marie's entrance was certainly a positive statement, and he was high on her and what she brought, including her most recent run alongside Doudrop. WWE added the intro to Marie's entrance following her stint in "WWE NXT," with the company reinvesting in her as a talent on the main roster. The big, elaborate build-up was something that certainly did work, because fans would boo the entire thing as she made her way to the ring, but getting a new entrance was something Marie didn't know was coming.

"It was one of those things where when I was coming back up onto the main roster they said, 'Oh by the way you know you have a new entrance theme and music,' I said, 'Oh, okay.' So, when they hit it I'm like, 'Wow, I am going to literally get booed out of the building on this one, every night,'" Marie added. "Just the fact it was so crazy long and over the top, looking back I absolutely loved it."

