Angelina Love Discusses WWE Divas Tryout, Numerous Canceled Main Roster Debuts

Angelina Love checked off all the boxes for what made a prototypical WWE Diva in the mid-2000s, and yet, she would never actually appear on WWE programming due to a variety of reasons outside her control. Talking with "The Ten Count," Love detailed the various hurdles that precluded her from becoming a WWE superstar. Love first got in the door when then-developmental league OVW held a Divas tryout in late 2004. However, when she arrived at the facility, trainer Lance Storm was caught unaware as he had not been informed of an all-women camp. Two days later, she was "verbally hired" but had to return to Canada and wait on her visa. At that point, Love was given two options: either head to OVW and start right away, or wait until new farm system Deep South Wrestling opened its doors. In hindsight, Love believes she made the wrong choice by passing up on OVW.

"I guess this decided to be the wrong choice, but I decided to wait because I felt like OVW was so full," Love recalled. "Mickie [James] was still there, Jillian [Hall], Melina and Michelle McCool ... there were so many people. I feared I would get lost in the shuffle."

Love would sign her WWE contract in January 2005, but Deep South wouldn't open its doors until that May, meaning Love had to hang around and wait. Eventually, Love did become a regular member of the Deep South roster, where she managed Palmer Canon and feuded with the likes of Brooke Tessmacher, Taylor Wilde, and Natalya.