LA Knight Currently Favored To Win Men's Ladder Match At WWE Money In The Bank

The betting pool has L.A. Knight favored to leave London, England with the Money in the Bank briefcase on July 1. "The Mega Star" will be entering the match at the titular event alongside Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, and Butch. The latest betting odds on BetOnline show Knight as the favorite by a long shot, and Ricochet and Butch tied for the longest odds.

The Money in the Bank ladder match won't be Knight's first rodeo with ladder matches in WWE, as he previously defeated Cameron Grimes in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Championship in "NXT." Going back even further, this will mark only the third ladder match in his career, counting his previous bout with Grimes and a ladder match in Impact Wrestling in 2016.

Knight earned his spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match on the June 2 "SmackDown" when he beat Montez Ford of the Street Profits in a qualifying match. The match itself will take place on July 1 at the Money in the Bank premium live event. It's WWE's third PLE in a row that is being held outside the continental United States, following Backlash in Puerto Rico and Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.