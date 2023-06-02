LA Knight Joins Field For Men's WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match

L.A. Knight will be part of the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

On the June 2 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Knight defeated Montez Ford of the Street Profits to qualify for the match. Knight joins Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet, who both qualified for the match on the May 29 episode of "Raw." The match itself will take place on July 1 at the Money in the Bank premium live event, which will be held in London, England.

The Money in the Bank PLE will mark the third straight WWE PLE to be held outside of the mainland United States. The previous two WWE PLEs, BackLash and Night of Champions, were held in Puerto Rico and Saudi Arabia respectively. After Money in the Bank, WWE will be back stateside for the SummerSlam PLE in Detroit.

Knight has seen success with ladder matches in WWE, with him having previously defeated Cameron Grimes in a ladder match to win the Million Dollar Title at the "WWE NXT" event In Your House in 2021. With Grimes now part of the main roster as a part of "SmackDown," it's possible the two men could meet again in a ladder match.

On the women's side, only one woman has qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match thus far. Zelina Vega alone is the only qualifier for the match, after she defeated Lacey Evans on tonight's "SmackDown." Vega previously challenged Raw's Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the BackLash PLE.