Ricochet Qualifies For 2023 Men's Money In The Bank Match

On July 1, WWE Money in the Bank will make a stop in London, England. And on Monday night, "WWE Raw" found its first entrant into the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet. All he had to do was go through a former MITB winner and WWE Champion, The Miz, and "The A-Lister" didn't make it easy. During their back-and-forth singles match, The Miz pulled out all the stops, including connecting with both a hurricanrana and springboard crossbody. But it wasn't enough in the end, as Ricochet was eventually able to land his breathtaking Shooting Star Press to seal the victory.

This will mark Ricochet's third appearance in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder, having first appeared in 2019 and then again in 2021. The Miz, on the other hand, was looking to punch his ticket to a fifth such match. And while he is a one-time winner, having successfully cashed in to defeat Randy Orton for the then WWE Championship, that was all the way back in 2010. Unfortunately it wasn't to be, and now Ricochet will be looking to make his third attempt a charm. The last time he held singles gold was when he was Intercontinental Championship as a member of "WWE SmackDown," a title he held for three months until GUNTHER began his historic reign.

Money in the Bank qualifying matches are set to continue this week, both on "Raw" and this Friday on "SmackDown." Up next for the men, LA Knight will take on Montez Ford.