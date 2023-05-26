LA Knight, Zelina Vega Announced For Money In The Bank Qualifiers On WWE Smackdown

WWE Money in the Bank is set to take place on July 1 in London, England, and next week on "WWE SmackDown," at least two superstars will be punching their ticket for their respective ladder matches. Fresh off his victory over Rick Boogs Friday Night, LA Knight is scheduled to take on Montez Ford of The Street Profits in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Meanwhile, Zelina Vega, who came short against Rhea Ripley for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at Backlash earlier this month, will battle it out with Lacey Evans in a qualifying match, as well. For Evans, it will mark her first match on WWE television in more than two months.