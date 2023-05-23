Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches Set To Begin On Next Monday's WWE Raw

WWE announced on this week's "WWE Raw" that qualifying matches for this year's Money in the Bank ladder match will commence from next week's "Raw."

NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw Who should be in the #MITB qualifying matches? Tag your picks below! pic.twitter.com/8CE32kRGja — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2023

They have, though, not yet announced the participants for the qualifying matches as of this writing. This year's Money in the Bank premium live event will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England, and will take place on July 1.

Theory won last year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match and cashed in his contract on the then United States Champion, Seth Rollins, but was unsuccessful at it. Liv Morgan, who won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, had better luck as she cashed in on the same night and pinned Ronda Rousey to become "SmackDown" Women's Champion, which was her first and only major singles title in WWE.

During this week's "Raw," WWE also announced that new Women's Tag Team Champions will be crowned on next week's "Raw" as four teams will battle it out to win the vacant titles. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, Bayley and IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, and Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green are the eight competitors who will fight it out to become new Women's Tag Team Champions.

The tag team titles were vacated last week by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after Morgan's recent shoulder injury, which may require her to get surgery.