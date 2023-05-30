Shinsuke Nakamura Qualifies For 2023 Men's Money In The Bank Match

The field for the 2023 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match is starting to take shape.

After Ricochet put away The Miz to clinch the first spot in the match, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed in a hard-fought bout on this week's "WWE Raw" to qualify for WWE's annual ladder match that guarantees superstars an impromptu shot at a title of their choosing. Nakamura needed as many as three Kinshasas to overcome Reed, knocking the big man to the outside before hitting two more of his patented knee strikes to secure the pinfall victory.

Later in the night, Nakamura told "Raw Talk" that he was en route to finally becoming a world champion in WWE, referencing his previous failed attempts to win the WWE Championship.

"WWE changed my life a lot," Nakamura admitted. "This opportunity, Money in the Bank Ladder Match, it's gonna change my life again. So, this is the first step to the world championship. I came to the WWE to be world champion. I've never forgotten that. I will be world champion anyhow, to use Money in the Bank briefcase."

The Men's Money in the Bank qualifying matches will continue on Friday's "WWE SmackDown" as LA Knight wrestles Montez Ford. Furthermore, Matt Riddle is likely to receive a qualifying match on next week's "Raw" against an unnamed opponent. The match was teased on this week's show following a backstage confrontation between Riddle and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. During the segment, GUNTHER urged Riddle to win the briefcase and attempt to cash in against his title, a challenge that Riddle didn't appear to back down from. GUNTHER's Imperium stable has also been at odds with the trio of Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.