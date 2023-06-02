Zelina Vega Is First Woman To Qualify For WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Money in the Bank qualifying matches continued Friday night on "WWE SmackDown," and Zelina Vega became the first woman to punch her ticket to London, England by defeating Lacey Evans. After coming up short in her bid for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at Backlash last month, Vega will be looking to guarantee a future chance at gold, though, not necessarily against "The Eradicator."

Qualifying matches kicked off this past Monday on "Raw," with both Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura advancing to the premium live event by defeating The Miz and Bronson Reed respectively.

