The Acclaimed Added To Lineup For Debut Episode Of AEW Collision

A promo segment featuring The Acclaimed is set for Saturday's debut episode of "AEW Collision." It was announced on Friday's "AEW Rampage" that "We'll hear from The Acclaimed" during the premiere episode of AEW's new two-hour show, but no further details were not provided. In recent weeks, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn have been embroiled in a rivalry with The House of Black but were unsuccessful in their pursuit of the AEW World Trios Championships at Double or Nothing. As such, it remains to be seen if The Acclaimed issue a rematch against Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews for the titles.

The Acclaimed last wrestled on AEW television on the June 9 "AEW Rampage" where they defeated Serpentico, Angelico & Luther in a trios match. In fact, over the past few months or so, The Acclaimed has constantly been seen in trios action, defeating teams such as Dralistico, Preston Vance & and Rush, Ari Daivari, Josh Woods & Tony Nese, Kip Sabian, The Blade & The Butcher, and Jake Hager, Angelo Parker & Matt Menard, among many other teams. The Acclaimed hold an 8-1 win-loss record in trios action in 2023, which would indicate that they are being built up as legitimate contenders for the AEW World Trios Titles.

Besides The Acclaimed's promo segment, the confirmed lineup for "Collision" includes the returning CM Punk & FTR versus Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold, Andrade El Idolo versus Buddy Matthews, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue versus The Outcasts, and Wardlow defending his TNT Championship against Luchasaurus. Also, Miro will return to action for the first time since All Out 2022 against an unnamed opponent.