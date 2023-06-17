Video: Official AEW Collision Intro Released, Including Elton John Theme Song

After weeks of hype and anticipation for AEW's latest TV show venture with Warner Brothers Discovery, tonight will mark the debut of "AEW Collision" on TNT. The biggest story heading into the show is of course the return to AEW programming of two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk, who spent many months all but entirely ignored by the company before boss Tony Khan finally confirmed his impending return.

While it's obviously not as big a story as Punk's AEW comeback, fans were also surprised by yesterday's announcement by Khan that the 1973 Elton John hit "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting" had been licensed for use as the opening theme song for "Collision." Ahead of the show's premiere, the full opening sequence for "Collision" has been posted online, complete with John belting out his classic. Check it out below.

On the surface, "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting" isn't something that seems like an obvious choice for a wrestling show theme, but it actually looks to fit pretty well, lending fast-paced energy to the clips AEW included in the intro. This is but the latest instance of Khan showing his willingness to shell out the cash to license a popular track for AEW, following songs like "Tarzan Boy" for "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, "Jane" for Orange Cassidy, and "Carry on Wayward Son" for The Elite.