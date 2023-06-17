Eric Bischoff Reveals His Biggest Regret And Happiest Moment In Wrestling

As much as he's not one for regrets, Bischoff said he doesn't like looking back on the good times, either. He went so far as to say that he doesn't hold on to his past, possessing no memorabilia from any of his past ventures. However, he was able to narrow down a couple of best memories.

"My first day of work at AWA working for Verne Gagne in 1987," he said. "That was a pretty cool day. And after launching 'Nitro,' and then consistently beating WWE in the ratings. The ratings would come out on Tuesdays about 4: 30, 4:45. I'd get a phone call from Ted Turner, and he was just like a little kid. He was so happy, and to get to know Turner was kind of a big deal. I didn't have a real ... it's not like I knew Ted. I had never been in a one-on-one meeting with Ted. I'd been at corporate functions with him and things like that, when there's 100 other people around. But to see that phone light up and seeing Ted Turner's office on my caller ID was like, 'Oh this is pretty cool.' It was so much fun. Ted was having more fun than I was, and I was having fun watching Ted. It was great."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.