Eric Bischoff Reveals His Biggest Regret And Happiest Moment In Wrestling
The epic highs and lows of Eric Bischoff's professional wrestling career are wide-ranging, from giving WWE a run for its money in head-to-head ratings to being on the frontlines for WCW's eventual downfall. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Bischoff discussed his lengthy career and if he has any regrets within wrestling.
"Until last Sunday night, I would have said absolutely not," he said. "I could never look back and say I regretted anything. But I think now, I wish while I was working with Dusty ... I would've asked more questions. I wished I would have dug a little deeper beyond the surface with Dusty, because he's just a wealth of experience and knowledge and vision ... same with Roddy Piper, you know, I regret the people that we've lost and I had access to. I regret not taking the time to get to know them better. That's the only thing I regret."
WCW Ratings and Ted Turner
As much as he's not one for regrets, Bischoff said he doesn't like looking back on the good times, either. He went so far as to say that he doesn't hold on to his past, possessing no memorabilia from any of his past ventures. However, he was able to narrow down a couple of best memories.
"My first day of work at AWA working for Verne Gagne in 1987," he said. "That was a pretty cool day. And after launching 'Nitro,' and then consistently beating WWE in the ratings. The ratings would come out on Tuesdays about 4: 30, 4:45. I'd get a phone call from Ted Turner, and he was just like a little kid. He was so happy, and to get to know Turner was kind of a big deal. I didn't have a real ... it's not like I knew Ted. I had never been in a one-on-one meeting with Ted. I'd been at corporate functions with him and things like that, when there's 100 other people around. But to see that phone light up and seeing Ted Turner's office on my caller ID was like, 'Oh this is pretty cool.' It was so much fun. Ted was having more fun than I was, and I was having fun watching Ted. It was great."
