Indie Star AC Mack Announces He's 'Stepping Away' From Pro Wrestling

Indie wrestler AC Mack announced on Friday night during ACTION Wrestling's Guardians of the Southeast event that he's "stepping away" from pro wrestling. Before he fully steps away from the ring, Mack revealed that his final match will be on July 16 for Naptown All-Pro Wrestling and he will be facing Rico Gonzalez.

He also shared on Saturday afternoon, photos via Twitter with the caption, "Thank u pro-wrestling!"

Mack started his in-ring career in June 2016. During his career, Mack held the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship, which he made history after winning the title — he became the first openly gay man to win a wrestling world championship. He became the champion after defeating Alex Shelley on January 21, 2022, and he held the title until losing it to Krule on October 29, 2022.

Mack is a former two-time IWE Mayhem Champion and a former three-time PWA No Limits Champion. He also currently holds the OWA Heavyweight Championship. He also wrestled several matches for Game Changer Wrestling, his most recent was in April, where he won a four-way match against Honest John, Jai Vidal, and Richie Coy. He also had one match in WWE, where he lost to Dijak on the November 28, 2018, episode of "NXT."