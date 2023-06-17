Andrade El Idolo Wins AEW Collision Return Match With Charlotte Flair's Figure 8

Andrade El Idolo is back in action with a little flair.

During the premiere episode of "AEW Collision," El Idolo battled Buddy Matthews in their first televised singles match together. The bout was physical as El Idolo nursed his left shoulder and Matthews clutched one of his knees. In the end, El Idolo was able to trap Matthews in the Figure Four lock. While Matthews reached for the bottom rope, El Idolo shifted it into the Figure Eight, paying homage to his wife Charlotte Flair.

Post-match, El Idolo went to offer Matthews a handshake when Malakai Black and Brody King appeared. Black laid El Idolo out, possibly renewing their 2017 and 2018 rivalry from "WWE NXT."

Andrade's last match was in September as he took part in the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out. After a reported backstage altercation with Sammy Gueara in October, Andrade disappeared from storylines. He later revealed in November that he underwent surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. When "Collision" was officially announced last month, Andrade was among the featured wrestlers advertised to appear on the brand despite AEW not implementing a strict brand split.

Andrade's wife Flair also recently returned to storylines on "WWE SmackDown." The two tied the knot in May 2022, which kicked off a lengthy hiatus for Flair. She then returned in December and held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship until WrestleMania 39 where she lost the gold to Rhea Ripley. Flair then took more time off until June 9.