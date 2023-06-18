GCW Thank Me Later 2023 Results 6/17: Nick Gage Vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & More

Game Changer Wrestling presented Thank Me Later 2023 from the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California. The show got underway with Starboy Charlie pinning Cole Radrick. Kevin Knight then emerged victorious in a singles bout against Alec Price before Joey Janela and Sawyer Wreck got the better of former GCW Tag Team Champions Ciclope and Miedo Extremo of Los Macizos in a tag team encounter.

The action continued with Santana Jackson — known for his gimmick as a Michael Jackson impersonator — defeating Jimmy Lloyd in a one-on-one match. It was then revealed that the new GCW World Champion Blake Christian, who captured the title by cashing in his 2023 Grab the Brass Ring contract at GCW Cage of Survival 2 earlier this month, was unable to make tonight's show to defend the gold for the first time against Kevin Blackwood. As a result, Blackwood participated in a three-way match that also involved Jack Cartwheel and Titus Alexander, with Cartwheel picking up the win. Christian will defend the GCW World Championship against Gringo Loco next week at GCW Ride or Die 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

The current GCW Ultraviolent Champion Rina Yamashita then overcame Maki Itoh in a non-title clash — it was also the first-ever bout between the two Japanese wrestlers. The penultimate match of the night saw EFFY beat Kenny King. And in the main event, Zack Sabre Jr. defeated former GCW World Champion Nick Gage.