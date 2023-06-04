Blake Christian Crowned New GCW World Champion At Cage Of Survival 2

A new Game Changer Wrestling Champion was crowned during Sunday night's Cage Of Survival 2 event. Masha Slamovich was originally defending her title only against Tournament of Survival 8 winner Rina Yamashita, but Blake Christian later joined the match. It's worth noting, that it was all legal because Christian cashed in his title shot, which he had earned back on March 31 at Joey Janela's Spring Break 7.

Christian currently wrestles in both AEW and ROH. Christian's most recent "AEW Dynamite" match was on May 24, when he was in an AEW World Trios Title match. A few weeks before that match, Christian was in a title match against ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe on "HonorClub." He has also wrestled in New Japan-Pro Wrestling and was former WWE "NXT" and "205 Live" star Trey Baxter.

Before losing the title tonight, Slamovich had held the title since defeating Nick Gage at Eye for an Eye on March 17. She had defended the title against the likes of Mance Warner, Allysin Kay, LuFisto, Maki Itoh, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Other past GCW Champions include AEW Star and Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley, Matt Cardona, Joey Janela, Tama Tonga, AJ Gray, and Homicide.

Also, during Cage of Survival 2, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Ninja Mack, Janela was in a deathmatch with NJPW star El Desperado, and Itoh kicked off the show by defeating Janai Kai. Full results of Cage of Survival 2 are available at this link here.