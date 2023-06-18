WWE & AEW Stars Celebrate Father's Day On Social Media

In the spirit of Father's Day, WWE and AEW stars have shared heartfelt tributes in honor of the paternal figures in their lives.

For Zelina Vega, Father's Day serves as a reminder of her late father, Michael Angel Trinidad, who tragically passed away in the attacks at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. On this day, Vega wishes a warm holiday for all fathers of the world and urges people to not leave anything unsaid. She also sends out extra love to all those who have lost their fathers. Despite losing her biological father at a young age, Vega says she's grateful to have a step-father who loves her as if she were one of his own children.

As the wrestling world continues celebrating the lives of their fathers, several performers have also reflected on their own roles as fathers. This morning, WWE Hall of Famer Edge was gifted a basket full of napping essentials from his two daughters. "Wrestling is cool. Acting is awesome, but being a dad to my two lil ladies smokes em all," he wrote on Instagram. "All Ego" Ethan Page echoed similar sentiments, revealing that being a dad was his favorite "job" in life. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dads who do what needs to be done, no matter what. Have a great day Dads!" he tweeted.

AEW also released a series of Father's Day tribute videos including the likes of Anthony Bowens, The Young Bucks, and The Hardy Boyz. Bowens recalled a happy memory when his father cheered him on at ringside after The Acclaimed won the AEW World Tag Team Championships at "Grand Slam" last September. Before Matt and Jeff Hardy became fathers themselves, Matt said that their dad initially tried to dissuade them from joining the wrestling business, but upon seeing their success, he opened up his mind and became their biggest fan.