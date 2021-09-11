Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) appeared earlier today at the 9/11 tribute to read names of those who were killed at the World Trade Center. Among them was her father, Michael Angel Trinidad.

“And my father, Michael Angel Trinidad,” Vega said. “We love you. We miss you. There are so many events that I wish you were a part of, like my wedding or Timmy making you a grandfather. We hope that you’re proud of us and please look after me and the rest of the family.”

Earlier today, Vega posted photos of her father on social media and also thanked the fans for their support this week.

As noted, Vega wore custom ring gear to honor Michael on last night’s SmackDown, but in a tone deaf move by WWE, her tag match was cut due to time constraints.

Zelina Vega honors her father, who was killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11, on the 20th anniversary of the attacks 🙏pic.twitter.com/k0bwkNRezt — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) September 11, 2021

For you, always.

No matter what.

I love you dad.

I hope I make you proud. pic.twitter.com/5ohrWF5Uqj — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) September 11, 2021