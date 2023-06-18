Samantha Irvin To Sing National Anthem At Fenway Park Tonight

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees continue their storied rivalry with a doubleheader at Fenway Park today. Before the latter game, The Red Sox will celebrate the upcoming Juneteenth holiday with several pregame festivities, including a special appearance from WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

As confirmed by the press release, Irvin will sing the National Anthem ahead of tonight's 7:10 PM baseball game, which is scheduled to air on ESPN. In addition, Irvin will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a song written by James Weldon Johnson in celebration of freedom and the African American heritage. "WWE SmackDown" correspondent Megan Morant hyped up Irvin's appearance tonight, urging the fans in attendance to show her some extra love tonight, as Irvin is local to the Massachusetts area.

"Listen up my Boston peeps! You're in for a real treat tonight because my girl @SamanthaTheBomb is singing the anthem tonight at @fenwaypark she's a local Massachusetts gal so cheer extra loud for her!" Morant tweeted.

Before joining WWE in 2021, Irvin showed off her vocal skills on season 10 of "America's Got Talent," where she emerged as a semi-finalist. Nowadays, Irvin serves as the ring announcer for "Raw." Before she travels to Cleveland for tomorrow's episode of "Raw," though, Irvin returns to her old stomping grounds.