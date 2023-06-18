New Tag Team Match Added To WWE NXT Gold Rush

WWE announced on Sunday afternoon a new tag team match for this Tuesday's WWE "NXT" special, Gold Rush. The match will see two current rival tag teams face each other — Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon versus Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.

On last week's episode of "NXT," the rivalry intensified over the "NXT" Heritage Cup. Before Noam Dar was supposed to defend the Heritage Cup against Nathan Frazer, he came out "injured" and said he was attacked by Frazer. Oro Mensah took his place instead to defend the Heritage Cup. During the match, Legend and Jackson interfered and tried to cost Frazer the match, but Leon and Feroz came out and helped. Dar, Mensah, Legend, and Jackson are all in a stable called The Meta-Four.

Other matches set for the episode include: NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defending against Tyler Bate, Cora Jade versus Dana Brooke, and a triple threat match to determine the #1 contenders for the "NXT" Tag Team Titles. There will also be a "face-to-face" between NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin as well as a pep rally for Chase U's Thea Hail.