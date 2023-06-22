Booker T Says He Never Had Any Interest In Wrestling Hulk Hogan

Throughout his legendary career, Booker T faced some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling business. He went head-to-head with just about every top act in WCW back in the day, like Rick Martel, Bret Hart, the NWO, the Steiners, and more. However, while he did cut an accidentally memorable promo on him, the former world champion never faced Hulk Hogan.

But, apparently, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer isn't too torn up about it. On a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame," Booker was pondering about his favorite WCW talent that he never got to wrestle.

He shared that there weren't too many that he didn't mix it up with between the ropes, but then co-host Brad Gilmore brought up "The Hulkster." That's when the legend divulged that a match with "The Immortal One" wasn't on his bucket list.

"I never wrestled Hogan, but I never really wanted to wrestle Hogan," he said. "I just never thought Hogan and I would have great chemistry ... I didn't see our styles working well together at all. I didn't see that match being a classic or anything like that just because Hogan, at that time especially, didn't do anything but punches ... I could maybe be in a tag team [match with him and a partner against Harlem Heat]. That might have worked because we would have been the heels and he would have been the babyface. All he would have to do was sell and make a comeback. Leg drop go home. That might have worked."

The two icons never crossed paths then, but Hogan did affect Booker's career in a big way thanks to the infamous Bash at the Beach incident in 2000. Though he still walked out with the WCW Championship, it's fairly easy to see why Booker T wouldn't have wanted to get involved with the megastar.