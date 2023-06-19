Bully Ray Explains Why Usos Have An Edge Over The Dudleys And New Day

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is proud of his and D-von Dudley's accomplishments in the area of tandem wrestling, but the former WWE, WCW, ECW, TNA, and IWGP Tag Team Champion is not shy about admitting that some of the tag teams of today are doing things of which he and D-von never dreamed. As such, he dubbed Jimmy and Jey Uso as the greatest tag team of all time on "Busted Open Radio."

"It is my opinion that The Usos are the greatest tag team in the history of the WWE," Bully explained, "and here is why: The Usos have won multiple World Tag Team Championships, ala The Dudleyz and The New Day. However, the Usos are doing something that the Dudleyz and the New Day never did: they are involved in an A storyline that is continuing to put asses in seats."

Ray also said that a "dedicated" tag team has never been involved in a storyline of the magnitude of the current drama between the Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as their brother Solo Sikoa.

"What matters to me is that the Usos are involved in something that has the entire wrestling world talking," Ray continued. "And the New Day have never done that, and the Hardys have never done that, and Edge and Christian have never done that, and the Dudleyz have never done that."

The Hall of Famer then continued to list the tag teams that either never got an opportunity like that, or only had one member offered an opportunity at an A storyline, noting that often these kinds of tag team storylines are saved for two singles stars that have been paired together.

