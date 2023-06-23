Former NXT Talent Anya Zova Claims She Nearly Was A Member Of The Wyatt Family

Anya Zova joined WWE on a developmental contract in August 2012. She was released from her deal the following year, but the Soviet Union-born actress and comedian — who described WWE's training system as "toxic" during her brief stint with the promotion — has said that she almost became a part of The Wyatt Family.

"I mean, I was obviously always like a heel. A badass," Zova said on the "Developmentally Speaking" podcast. "A few wrestlers pitched me to work with them to be a valet. Brodus Clay [now Tyrus in the NWA] loved me. He wanted me to be one. But I'm like, 'You already have two girls, you don't need another girl.' ... We still tried it at a few local shows in Florida, which I appreciate. So he tried to help me because that's how it happens, one big wrestler wants to bring you up and sees potential in you.

"And once I got released, I was talking to somebody from The Wyatt Family. So apparently, what they had in mind is they wanted me to do The Wyatt Family and make me white trash, which would be fun. I would love that. When I heard it — I'm trying to remember, was it Wyatt? I think it was Wyatt who told me that, he's like, 'Yeah. We wanted you to be part of it.' That was their goal. I'm like, 'Well, that would be fun.' But it probably wasn't meant to be."

