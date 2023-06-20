Impact Wrestling Announces Several Matches For Summer Sizzler Tapings In Atlanta

Impact Wrestling is returning to Center Stage in Atlanta this Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24, to tape the final episodes of television that will air leading up to Slammiversary on July 15. The company has now revealed several matches that will be taped at their "Summer Sizzler" event.

On Friday night, three championship matches will go down as Alex Shelley defends the Impact World title against Brian Myers. Deonna Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts World Championship against Taylor Wilde. Fans will also see an Against All Odds rematch as Trey Miguel will challenge Chris Sabin for the X-Division title.

Friday will also see the return of Lio Rush, who last appeared at Multiverse United, where he lost to KUSHIDA. More action from the Knockouts division will include Courtney Rush squaring off against Gisele Shaw, while Masha Slamovich battles KiLynn King. Jonathan Gresham will take on Alan Angels during the first night as well.

Saturday's taping will feature a blockbuster tag team match pitting Motor City Machine Guns against the pairing Nick Aldis and Lio Rush. Trinity will compete in her first Impact intergender match when she takes on Jai Vidal. Purrazzo will be in action again as she hosts an open challenge, though it is unclear whether her title will be on the line or not. Rounding out the announced matches are Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. Moose and Brian Myers, plus "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Atlanta's own Kevin Knight.

Impact will also host pre-show and post-show meet and greets on both nights. Friday's pre-show will include Callihan, Myers, and The Coven, while the post-show will include Purrazzo, Aldis, Dirty Dango, and Frankie Kazarian. Saturday's pre-show will feature Motor City Machine Guns and The Death Dollz, while PCO, Joe Hendry, and Santino Marella will appear afterward.