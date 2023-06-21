Kon Shares His Appreciation For Impact Wrestling Community

Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor O'Brian of The Ascension in WWE, is in the midst of his first run with Impact Wrestling. During a recent appearance on "Busted Open," Kon shared with Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer what he appreciates the most about working for the company right now.

"I think, for me, it's the community. That's number one," Kon said. "It's the fact that we're all there to help and elevate one another, which is really nice... I've seen people walk up to [Bully Ray] and he's always going to be there if you ask him questions. I think that's the biggest thing. It's the fact that you get input. It's the fact that it's an older generation and a newer generation and that they're all there to help one another. That, to me, is a perfect element for success."

Kon made his Impact debut in February 2022 in a singles match against Josh Alexander. He then returned at the end of the year to align with The Design's Deaner and Alan Angels, which afforded Kon a victory over Sami Callihan. Since then, Kon has been featured on several pay-per-views as The Design has battled the likes of Callihan, Dirty Dango, Joe Hendry, Santino Marella, Jake Crist, Rich Swann, and Madman Fulton.

Prior to signing with Impact, Kon was contracted to WWE for nearly a decade. After a couple of iterations of The Ascension, Kon was able to capture the "NXT" Tag Team Championship alongside Rick Victor in 2013. They moved up to the main roster at the end of 2014, however their run there didn't fair as well. The duo became enhancement talent for several years across both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" until their late 2019 departures.

