Former WWE Superstar Konnor (Big Kon) made his Impact Wrestling debut on tonight’s episode.

Konnor lost his debut match to Josh Alexander.

While in WWE, Konnor was part of The Ascension with former WWE Superstar Viktor. They held the WWE NXT Tag Team titles for over 360 days.

Konnor and Viktor were both released from WWE on December 8, 2019. Since their release, they have been wrestling in the indies under the tag team name The Awakening.

Also during tonight’s Impact episode, Josh Alexander was removed from the Team IMPACT vs. Honor No More match at No Surrender.

Impact No Surrender will take place on Saturday, February 19 at the Alario Center in New Orleans. The event will air exclusively on Impact Plus, and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders. The current card for No Surrender is available here.

.@Walking_Weapon is “done with the process” and @ScottDAmore just removed him from #TeamIMPACT vs #TeamHonorNoMore at No Surrender and sent him home! Whats next for Josh Alexander?! 😯#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/zvsgKsOSac — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022

