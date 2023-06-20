Paul Heyman Announces WWE FastLane For October On Pat McAfee Show

Paul Heyman was a guest on the latest of "The Pat McAfee Show," and he had some interesting news to share about an upcoming premium live event. According to Heyman, WWE FastLane is returning on October 7, and it will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Furthermore, it will mark the first time that the company has held a PLE in the city in over seven years.

WWE has since confirmed the news as well, revealing that tickets will go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. E.T. However, there will also be a pre-sale registration for those who want early bird tickets.

McAfee and his fellow hosts expected a conversation with Seth Rollins on the podcast, but Heyman wasn't prepared to let the WWE World Heavyweight Champion break this news. Roman Reigns' Special Counsel stated Rollins doesn't deserve to share news of this magnitude on a platform as significant as "The Pat McAfee Show."

No matches have been announced for FastLane yet, but Heyman did explain why the event is a perfect fit for Indianapolis. He feels that the city knows all about speed-themed sporting events, and Fastlane will be mutually beneficial to Indianapolis and WWE as a result.

"Mr. McAfee, do you think that the fact that FastLane comes to Indianapolis, based on the fact that Indianapolis is the host of the Indianapolis 500, it's known for the FastLane... Not only does WWE bring relevancy to Indianapolis, but by virtue of the fact that Indianapolis has either let, licensed, or sold the name FastLane, from the Indianapolis 500 to WWE, that Indianapolis brings relevancy WWE."