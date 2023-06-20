WWE NXT Preview 6/20: Seth Rollins Defends WWE World Title & More

The first week of "WWE NXT" Gold Rush will see Seth "Freakin" Rollins put the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Bron Breakker. The former "NXT" Champion challenged "The Visionary" to a title clash two weeks ago, with the reigning world champion accepting the offer last week. Rollins' condition is currently unknown after he was brutally attacked last night on "WWE Raw" by The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor, who will challenge for the world title at Money in the Bank on July 1.

Wes Lee will also defend the "NXT" North American Championship this evening when he battles Tyler Bate with Mustafa Ali as the special guest referee. Also, a triple threat match between Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Hank and Tank, and Edris Enofé and Malik Blade will determine who will challenge Gallus for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship on the second week of Gold Rush.

Elsewhere, a Chase U pep rally is set to be held for Thea Hail ahead of her "NXT" Women's Championship bout with Tiffany Stratton next Tuesday night. Hail became the number one contender for the title after winning a battle royal earlier this month. Additionally, Baron Corbin, who defeated Ilja Dragunov seven nights ago to become the next challenger for the "NXT" Championship, will come face-to-face with the reigning champion Carmelo Hayes before their tussle over the gold next week.

And lastly, former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke will go one-on-one with Cora Jade. The pair are set to collide after Jade slapped Brooke during a backstage confrontation on last week's broadcast.