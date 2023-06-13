Seth Rollins Vs. Bron Breakker For World Heavyweight Title Set For Next Week's WWE NXT

With the new brand split in effect, "WWE Raw" has a champion of its own in the form of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, and after winning the title in Saudi Arabia and then defending the title on "Raw," Rollins is headed down to Orlando, Florida.

On this week's edition of "NXT," Rollins made a special appearance in a prerecorded video, accepting the challenge of former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker. The two will clash for Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship during next week's episode. Breakker made the challenge on last week's "NXT," explaining that he attacked Ilja Dragunov to prove that he was the most intense superstar on "NXT" and following up by challenging Rollins.

This will be Rollins' second title defense since winning the belt at Night of Champions. He defeated Damian Priest on last week's "Raw."

A former "NXT" Champion himself, Rollins notably wrestled s "NXT" Champ against then-WWE Champion CM Punk, who visited the developmental brand in its fledgling days, mirroring Rollins' latest appearance and upcoming match. Should Rollins escape next Tuesday's match with his title reign intact, he's agreed to face The Judgment Day's Finn Balor at Money In The Bank on July 1. Rollins has also issued an open challenge for a title match on next Monday's "Raw," which he will have to survive to get to next Tuesday's title match against Breakker.