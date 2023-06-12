Logan Paul, World Heavyweight Title Open Challenge Announced For Next Week's WWE Raw

For the first time since WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul will be back on WWE television when "WWE Raw" travels to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio — his home state — next week. That's not all fans can expect, however.

This week on "Raw," it was announced that Paul would be gracing the WWE Universe with his presence for the first time since losing to Seth Rollins at 'The Showcase of the Immortals" on April 1. As it happens, "The Visionary" will also be in town, and he told Cathy Kelley that he'll be issuing an open challenge that evening for his newly-won World Heavyweight Championship.

While there were no further details given regarding Paul's scheduled appearance, it makes for interesting viewing that Rollins will be holding an open challenge on the same night of his return. This will be Rollins second open challenge since winning the newly-created championship; the first one came last week against Damian Priest.

Since signing for WWE, Paul has competed in just three singles matches for the promotion. He defeated his former tag team partner, The Miz, at SummerSlam last year before losing to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel and Rollins at WrestleMania.