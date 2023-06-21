Bully Ray Harps On Referee Issues From AEW Dynamite

"Unfortunately, it does take away from the match because the referee is as much a part of the match as the wrestlers," Ray added. "Not that the referee should be seen, not that the referee should be a focal point, not that the referee should command the spotlight. But the referee has a job to do. Without the referee, there is no law and order in a wrestling match, and we can't stick to the stipulations. If you don't want a referee to count, just make it a No DQ match, make it a no count-out match. Give me a stipulation to which I don't need to pay attention to the referee's job. But three times in that match with the same mistakes of the referee not counting."

Ray said he could chalk it up to creative liberty if it happened one time, but three times is laziness in his eyes as it shows a blatant disregard for the industry and the match's credibility. He believes that if this was a real sport, the ref would've been fired for not doing their job.

This isn't the first time the former Impact World Champion has criticized AEW's referee work. In March, he hailed their work as "lazy" and made comments about refs holding a ladder so Powerhouse Hobbs could safely win a match. AEW ref Stephon Smith responded and expressed his frustration with the critiques.

