Kenny Omega Claims He Returned To NJPW To Show Will Ospreay How To Fill His Shoes

This weekend, Kenny Omega will defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. However, while the AEW star is currently enjoying a title reign, he claims that he returned to NJPW to make stars such as Ospreay step up a gear.

"I sort of left the company in a state of needing people to fill my shows. I had assumed a lot of responsibility within that promotion," he said in an interview with TSN. "I had pretty much wrestled in most, if not all, of the big matches on my way out of the door with New Japan. And I knew that if I had left, the last thing I would want was for the company to be in a bad position with someone not ready to assume that main event role."

When Omega initially left NJPW to join AEW back in 2019, he thought that Ospreay and Jay White would be able to take over his mantle as the international face of the company. However, he feels that neither competitor did enough to take the company forward, which is why he decided to return to his old stomping grounds.

"I just sort of felt like they weren't doing enough... And maybe they needed a trial by fire and to see, by example, one more time just what it is I'm asking them, what is required from them, to be the face of a company."

Ospreay will probably take umbrage with Omega's comments, but does he have what it takes to win the gold this weekend?

