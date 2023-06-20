MLW's Delmi Exo Called Out For A Title Vs. Title Match

MLW's Delmi Exo has been reigning and defending World Women's Featherweight Champion since April 6, when she defeated Taya Valkyrie to claim the title, and now another women's champion has stepped up to challenge Exo. wXw World Women's Champion Ava Everett challenged Exo to a Title vs. Title Match in a video posted to MLW's various social media channels.

"Ava Everett has said it once and I'll say it again," Everett began, "'I am a history maker.'" Everett then ran down her various accomplishments, including being the first Amercan wrestler to win the wXw Women's Championship, and then the first American wrestler to win it a second time. Everett says she has Exo's title in her sites, as according to the wXw Champion, Exo was in Everett's first-ever wrestling match. "I want what you have, Delmi," Everett said before offering the title vs. title stipulation. There is currently no word on when the two women will clash.

wXw used to be one of the independent promotions that struck a deal with WWE to add their events to the content libraries on the WWE Network and Peacock. WWE had similar deals with EVOLVE, PROGRESS, and ICW, but those agreements have since lapsed. Freed from said agreement, wXw is now working with MLW, which is currently embroiled in an antitrust suit with WWE. Everett isn't the only wXw alumni that is heading for MLW, as it was recently reported that former wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion Timothy Thatcher will return to MLW in July, his first appearance there since 2019.