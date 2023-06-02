Former WWE Star Returning To MLW

A return date has been set for Timothy Thatcher in Major League Wrestling. The company announced today (via Twitter) that Thatcher will return to the promotion for the first time since 2019, appearing at Never Say Never on July 8.

During his 2019 stint in MLW, Thatcher competed in the Opera Cup, and had matches against the likes of Low Ki, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and "Filthy" Tom Lawlor. Thatcher then spent much of 2020 and 2021 in "WWE NXT," where he feuded and then formed a tag team with Tommaso Ciampa before Thatcher was released by WWE in early 2022. Following his release, Thatcher started competing in Pro Wrestling NOAH regularly, and the former WWE star made a memorable AEW appearance earlier this year in a match against Bryan Danielson. Thatcher is a former EVOLVE Champion, and currently holds the GHC Tag Team Championship with Saxon Hurley in NOAH.

Never Say Never will emanate from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event is set to be the promotion's first premium live event, part of MLW's new deal with Fite TV that sees the promotion easily available to watch on the FITE+ streaming service. In addition to Thatcher's appearance, the Never Say Never card is set to include Alex Kane challenging Alexander Hammerstone for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, Gene Snitsky making his singles debut for the company, and plenty more. Fans will be able to watch the event on Fite+ at no extra cost. Never Say Never will take place on July 8 at 8 p.m. ET.