Court Bauer Says MLW Has Closed Deal With FITE, Will Go Live On July 8

Major League Wrestling is receiving a major upgrade in distribution. The company announced today that they've struck a deal for future premium live events to air exclusively on the FITE+ streaming service. The first PLE set to air as part of this deal is Never Say Never 2023, taking place on July 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. FITE+ subscribers will have access to future MLW PLEs at no extra cost beyond the standard membership.

Appearing today on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," MLW owner Court Bauer teased that the main event for Never Say Never will be revealed on tonight's season finale of "MLW Underground." The company currently has a deal with cable channel Reelz to air "MLW Underground," but with a recent partnership between Reelz and WWE's distribution partner Peacock, it's unclear how long MLW and Reelz will maintain their current agreement.

Prior to the new deal with FITE, MLW aired taped versions of its live events split up between the company's two TV shows, "Underground" and "MLW Fusion." The company aired its first-ever pay-per-view back in 2019 with Saturday Night SuperFight, and this new move should allow MLW to expand its audience in a new way.

MLW's roster currently features performers such as Davey Boy Smith Jr., former ROH star Delirious, and MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone. The company's most recent live event was Battle Riot V, which took place on April 8 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — the legendary former home of ECW in the 1990s, and the scheduled location for MLW's upcoming Never Say Never PLE.