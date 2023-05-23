Former WWE Star Gene Snitsky Making Singles Debut For MLW

Over the course of his 26-year wrestling career, Gene Snitsky has developed quite the reputation, though most of it revolves around his teeth, punting a baby doll, and his infamous catchphrase "it wasn't my fault," related to his involvement in causing Lita's storyline miscarriage years ago. Fortunately, Snitsky now has a chance to add to his wrestling reputation, but showing up in MLW, whose world never seems to stop moving.

The promotion announced on Tuesday afternoon that Snitsky will be part of the promotion's next set of "Fusion" TV tapings in Philadelphia on July 8. Furthermore, the promotion confirmed that Snitsky will be in singles action, though no opponent was named for him at this juncture.

This MLW appearance will be Snitsky's second this year for the promotion, after he competed at MLW Battle Riot back in April, which saw four men, Alex Kane, John Hennigan, Lio Rush, and O'Shay Edwards, combine to eliminate him. The 53-year-old has also worked for Independent Superstars of Pro Wrestling and the Superstars of Wrestling Federation this year, losing to former WWE star Afa Jr. in the former, and defeating NWA star Wrecking Ball Legursky in the latter.

Between his independent dates and work with MLW, 2023 has been a mini-comeback for Snitsky, who had previously not wrestled since the fall of 2020. The MLW appearances also serve as Snitsky's highest profile work in wrestling since 2014, when he made a one-off for appearance for TNA, teaming with EC3, Rhino, and Rycklon to take on Al Snow, Team 3D, and Tommy Dreamer and a Hardcore War match.