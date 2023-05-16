Gene Snitsky Recalls Working With Vince McMahon On WWE Story Involving Baby Doll Punt

It's now been many years since the bizarre storyline between Kane, Lita, and Gene Snitsky, which saw Lita suffer a miscarriage, and Snitsky, who accidentally caused it, to coin the catchphrase, "It wasn't my fault!" The moment and subsequent storyline, which saw Snitsky punt a baby doll, still lives on to this day, something Snitsky is thrilled about. In an interview with PWMania, Snitsky talked about how the angle, and how he felt perfect for it given his penchant for doing anything outrageous, even if it was just to get a reaction. He also recalled WWE Chairman Vince McMahon being very involved in the angle, as well as warning Snitsky to get it right.

"I can remember, you know, going into the ring and walking through it," Snitsky said. "And Vince – Vince was very hands-on with that storyline. So he came in, he's like, 'Hey, we're gonna do this. You know, whatever you do ... don't f**k this up.' I'm like, 'Listen, Mr. McMahon. I was gonna be a punter in high school. This is gonna be amazing. Trust me.'"

Years removed from the insanity of it all, Snitsky recalled doing his best not to laugh prior to the punt (while the baby doll made fake baby sounds), and never once thinking the angle could have staying power.

"Looking back on it, I didn't think anything of it," Snitsky said. "It was just another day at the office. But it's ... it kind of grew a life of its own ... 19 years later, we're still talking about it. So that's kind of funny to me that something so off the wall, off the cuff just kind of stuck with the people and resonated with the fans to the point where they're still talking about it all these years later."

