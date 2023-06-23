Dave Meltzer On Why Logan Paul Should Win WWE Money In The Bank 2023

Logan Paul revealed that he would be a participant in the upcoming men's Money in the Bank ladder match on "WWE Raw" earlier this week. "The Ultimate Influencer" will join LA Knight, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, Santos Escobar, and Damian Priest in that bout on July 1 in London, England. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has disclosed which talent he thinks should climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase.

"I think Logan Paul should win the match," Meltzer said on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show. "I don't know that he'll win, but I think he should. I think it would be a lot of publicity if he won. And the other thing about that is that I think the briefcase gets so annoying when it's there week after week. But if it's there every now and then, I think it's pretty cool ... They could have Logan Paul do it and even beat Seth [Rollins] at some point [for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship] and [then] come in and lose it or whatever.

"I wouldn't be embarrassed. It's one thing, [but] it's not like it's David Arquette, where it was a total embarrassment putting the [WCW] title on him. This guy's great. He can talk, he looks good, he can work, he's great, and he's a big celebrity. He's a bigger celebrity than anyone they've got in the entire company. So, why not?"



