Logan Paul Will Be In The Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Logan Paul will officially be competing in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. In a segment on "WWE Raw" Paul, sat atop a ladder, announced that he would be in the match at Money in the Bank on July 1. During his promo, Paul promised to bring respect back to Cleveland by winning the match.

After Paul's announcement, he was joined in the ring by five of the six other men he'll find himself in the ring with at Money in the Bank. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Butch joined Paul in the ring before a brawl ensued that saw Paul stand tall. The only Money in the Bank competitor missing from the segment was Damian Priest.

The men's Money in the Bank ladder match will mark Paul's sixth match in WWE, with his last match taking place at WrestleMania 39. At WrestleMania, Paul faced off with Seth Rollins in a match that spawned from Paul eliminating Rollins at the Royal Rumble two months earlier. Rollins ultimately came out on top of Paul, and went on to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion the following month.