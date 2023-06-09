Butch Qualifies For MITB Ladder Match, Baron Corbin Confronts WWE NXT Star On Smackdown

Friday night on "WWE SmackDown," Baron Corbin took his eye off the prize. Now, Butch is heading to London, England as a participant in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Qualifying matches continued Friday night, with Corbin taking on the most rambunctious member of The Brawling Brutes. However, the free agent had a couple of distractions to deal with as "WWE NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams sat ringside after Corbin got the better of Williams this past Tuesday night. In the end, those distractions proved to be his undoing.

As he turned to taunt Hayes and Williams during the match, Butch took advantage by countering a chokeslam into a roll-up to pick up the victory. Corbin took a cheap shot at Williams following the match, and the duo proceeded to hop the barricade only to be separated by WWE officials.

Meanwhile, Butch joins a suddenly packed field that also includes LA Knight, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Santos Escobar. With Money in the Bank scheduled for July 1, only one spot remains.