Bully Ray Weighs In On WWE Draft & AEW Roster Split

The 2023 WWE Draft took place between April 28 and May 1. Despite the shake-up, various "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" wrestlers have been appearing on both shows. Regarding All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan's promotion now seemingly has two separate rosters following the introduction of "AEW Collision" last month. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has weighed in with his thoughts on the brand splits.

"As far as the draft in WWE, it's a farce," Ray said on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show. "I've been telling Dave [LaGreca] since day one that it's programming for the sake of programming. It takes two shows to do. They're never going to stick to a draft. They have no reason to stick to the draft. The draft is for everybody on the mid-card and below, that's who the draft is for. Not the stars, not the main eventers.

"And when it comes to AEW, I really hope that they don't stick to a 'Dynamite' roster and a 'Collision' roster. I think that will affect their Saturday nights severely. And if they do, I'm under the impression that we'll never really get Punk face to face with a 'Hangman,' or with a Matt and Nick [Jackson], or with a Kenny [Omega], which I think is what everybody wants to see. This s**t writes itself. It's right there in front of them. You know damn well that if this was ECW, and ECW had that Saturday night spot, and any two people had the animosity that Punk had with any of those four other guys, that would have been a face-to-face in the middle of a ring."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.