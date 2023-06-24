Why Booker T Says CM Punk's AEW Collision Statement Was The Promo He Needed

After Booker T was critical of CM Punk's original AEW debut promo, he was quite a bit more positive on his "Hall Of Fame" podcast this week about Punk's comeback promo to kick off the launch of "AEW Collision."

"That was the promo that he should've came in with as far as putting the focus on guys like The Young Bucks, guys like Kenny Omega, and all the talent there that he was there to ruin their whole world," said Booker T. "That's why I said I felt like he dropped the ball with his first promo, this promo he did everything."

Booker admitted it may not have been as exciting as people wanted it to be, but Punk was able to hit the bullet points and make a real statement that could then materialize into a potential program down the line. "Now the fans have got something to sink their teeth into as far as, 'Oh, something's about to happen,' opposed to thinking about the other company where you know ain't nothing going to happen, you're just talking," he said. "Now we talking wrestling."

Whether a feud between The Elite and CM Punk transitions into the ring is anyone's guess, but Booker T believes that it can now only go that way after that promo. "If you're going to come back talking about it we've got to make it happen," he said. "I am sure that everybody has come to some kind of agreement as far as, 'Look guys, we may not like each other but it's time to go to work.'"



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall Of Fame" with a H/T for the transcription.