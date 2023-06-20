Backstage Update On Reaction To CM Punk Promo At AEW Collision Premiere

CM Punk returned to All Elite Wrestling this past Saturday night on the premiere episode of "AEW Collision" in Chicago, Illinois. According to Fightful Select, there was some "cage rattling" due to Punk's promo at the start of the broadcast.

The report pointed out that individuals behind the scenes took note of Punk removing the AEW cube that was wrapped around the microphone, something he had previously done with a WWE microphone cube while working for the Stamford-based promotion. It's said that some people felt Punk was "getting out what he needed to get out," while there were others who believed it was hypocritical of the former AEW World Champion to make a comment about fan favorites in the locker room being "soft," after he became "upset" about his on-screen rivalry with "Hangman" Adam Page. It's noted that a non-disclosure agreement was not put in place between Punk and Page, whereas one was applied to Punk and The Elite regarding their reported real-life spat.

Another line from Punk's promo that people behind the curtain took note of was when he referred to himself as "One Bill Phil." The report said it was speculated internally that it was referring to a "possible all-encompassing AEW broadcast deal with Warner Bros. Discovery" that was rumored to be in the region of one billion dollars over five years. Regarding Punk's "counterfeit bucks" comment during his return address in the middle of the ring, it's suggested that The Young Bucks took it in a light-hearted manner.

Punk is rumored to be a part of this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, with reports suggesting that he could be set to face New Japan Pro-Wrestling's KENTA at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view this weekend.