CM Punk Vs. KENTA Reportedly Being Discussed For AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door

On June 17 during the debut of "AEW Collision," CM Punk will make his first appearance for the company since All Out last September, where he's scheduled for the main event. Now with the first anniversary of AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door approaching, Fightful Select is reporting that Punk vs. KENTA has been discussed as a possibility. However, one thing in particular needs to fall into place for this to become a reality.

Earlier this week, KENTA implied that for the match to happen, they'd need to give him a lot of money. Well as things currently stand, KENTA is being planned for the show on June 25. That said, there is no confirmation of a deal as of yet.

Over the years, the NJPW and AEW stars have taken shots at one another over the usage of the Go 2 Sleep, the finishing maneuver that KENTA popularized but Punk has used for years — even to the point that the current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion demanded royalties. So whether he cares about it any longer or not, a match between the two at Forbidden Door could certainly put the issue to bed once and for all.