NJPW Star Only Interested In Forbidden Door Match Vs CM Punk If Money Is Right

A dream match between CM Punk and KENTA is something fans have been clamoring for for years. And a battle of the Go To Sleeps is certainly possible at this year's Forbidden Door — that is, if the money is right for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion.

"I don't really care who's the original G2S. There is only one truth," KENTA shared via Twitter last night. "If you want me to have match against Punk, Give Me correct amount of money. Other than that I don't need to have this match. Seriously."

However, he may just be putting up a financial front at the moment as KENTA has made it abundantly clear in the past that he would like to compete against him, desiring to put Punk to sleep.

Punk adopted KENTA's signature move as his own. However, after departing WWE in less than ideal conditions, the company sought not to have any associations with Punk at all. That meant KENTA (then known as Hideo Itami) was unable the use the very maneuver he originated during his time in "NXT — an experience KENTA claimed was one of the worst of his career. That has also led to him taking subtle shots at Punk ever since. When the former AEW World Champion attended NJPW Battle Of The Valley , KENTA joked that Punk was his biggest fan on social media.

Punk is set to return to AEW on the debut edition of "Collision," and while that leaves a short time to put KENTA vs. Punk on the card, it's quite possible it's already a priority to make happen. Neither wrestler was a part of last year's Forbidden Door.