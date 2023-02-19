KENTA Reacts To CM Punk Attending NJPW's Battle Of The Valley

KENTA captured the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship at the NJPW Battle Of The Valley event this weekend by defeating Fred Rosser, and he did so with CM Punk watching on from the crowd, which the new champion acknowledged on social media. "I heard that my biggest fan in the world came to arena last night," KENTA tweeted. "I hope he enjoyed REAL Go2Sleep."

Of course, the tweet was a nod to the fact that Punk also uses the Go To Sleep finishing move, which he took from KENTA. It is something that led to frustration for the NJPW star because he was unable to use his own move for four years during his spell in WWE, and he has often not held back his thoughts about Punk, such as when he agreed with Bobby Fish when he decided to call out Punk regarding his MMA skills.

However, KENTA is back to using his own move again regularly, which he did against Rosser. Punk being in the audience is something that quickly went viral on social media with wrestling fans speculating about what it meant for his future in the business. It is still unknown what the former AEW World Champion will be doing in the future, but reports of him negotiating with WWE have been dispelled. However, he wasn't the only famous name in attendance as Punk was watching the show with Rancid's Lars Frederiksen, meanwhile, WWE Superstar Bayley was also in attendance to show support to her friend and former tag team partner Mercedes Mone.