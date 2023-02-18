CM Punk Reportedly In Attendance For NJPW Battle In The Valley

CM Punk has yet to appear on a wrestling show since his post-show press conference at AEW All Out, with many wondering whether his pro wrestling career is officially over. According to multiple sources, AEW's Owner Tony Khan has the ability to bring back "The Best in the World" after he recovers from the injury he's suffering, but at the moment that seems unlikely.

Many have speculated if his time is up in AEW and if that means his time in the wrestling business has sadly ended in the aftermath of that presser, with all signs pointing in that direction given his questionable history with WWE.

However, despite those reports, Punk is reportedly attending NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California, along with long-time friend Lars Frederiksen. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp tweeted the news via his social media account, while several photos of Punk at the event have been posted by those attending the NJPW event.

Punk's appearance has many wondering what's next for the former WWE Champion, with his attendance signaling that his wrestling career could still be alive. Along with Punk attending the event came several photos of another former WWE superstar in attendance, that being No Way Jose.

Tonight's event will feature the first NJPW match involving Mercedes Mone, who will take on KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship, while Jay White will face Eddie Kingston in a Loser Leaves NJPW match. The show will be main-evented by IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada who will face off against long-time rival Hiroshi Tanahashi.