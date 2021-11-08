While CM Punk currently has his hands full with Eddie Kingston, another potential rival has thrown his name into The Second City Saint’s hat. After defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the IWGP United States Championship at New Japan Power Struggle this past Sunday, KENTA called out the AEW star.

“I am the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion,” KENTA said. “I don’t know if you guys remember what I said. But when I came to New Japan in 2019, I said I’m here to prove who I am. After three years, I finally proved who the f**k I am! I’m the United States Champion. I just want to entertain you guys. I want to give you guys hope. Hey CM Punk; I’m ready to put you to sleep.”

As of now, Punk has yet to respond to KENTA. This would be a first time matchup between Punk and KENTA, who have never wrestled in the same promotion at the same time, despite both working for Ring of Honor and WWE at various points.

Punk vs. KENTA has long been anticipated due to their use of the same finishing move, the Go 2 Sleep, a move Punk admitted he adopted from KENTA. KENTA has commented on Punk using the move several times over the years, including once demanding Punk pay royalties for using the move. He has also challenged Punk to a match in the past, including prior to Punk’s AEW debut this past August.

Punk is scheduled to wrestle Kingston in a grudge match at AEW Full Gear this Saturday. If KENTA were to show up to confront Punk, it would be his first appearances in AEW since February, where he teamed with Kenny Omega to wrestle Jon Moxley and Lance Archer.

You can watch KENTA’s promo below.