Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk has been added to next Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event.

This match came to fruition last week when Kingston endured a loss from Bryan Danielson in their World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal match. After his match, Kingston interrupted Punk’s interview with Tony Schiavone. Kingston confronted Punk backstage, which led to several people separating them.

On tonight’s episode of Rampage, Punk and Kingston stood face-to-face, trading wrathful words, which made this match official.

Punk is fresh off a singles win against Bobby Fish from last week. He remains undefeated at this point with a 5-0 record. Kingston, on the other hand, currently holds a 28-7 record this year.

Additionally, Jurassic Express, along with Christian Cage, issued a Falls Count Anywhere contest to SuperKliq (The Young Bucks & Adam Cole), following Cage’s horrendous Con-Chair-To to Cole earlier this week. Tonight, Cole succeeded John Silver in the main event.

Below is the updated card for next Saturday’s Full Gear:

AEW World Championship:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page

AEW Women’s World Championship:

Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship:

Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals:

Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

Minneapolis Street Fight:

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Lambert

Falls Count Anywhere:

Jurassic Express & Christian Cage vs. SuperKliq

Darby Allin vs. MJF

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

