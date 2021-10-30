Bryan Danielson has etched his name as the first finalist in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Danielson defeated Eddie Kingston with a triangle chokehold submission on tonight’s Rampage.

He will soon face either Jon Moxley or Orange Cassidy, who are slated to meet on next week’s Dynamite in the concluding semifinal match.

The final match of this tournament will take place at Full Gear on Saturday, November 13. The overall winner will receive a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

counter